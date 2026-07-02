I Yearn For Something Bigger Than My Yaris! What Car Shoud I Buy?

Ryan won his 2008 Toyota Yaris in a radio contest. He has had the car for a long time and while it still runs fine, it's time for an upgrade into something a bit bigger and more modern. He has a budget up to $30,000 and is aiming for something like a mid-size crossover. What car should he buy?

(Welcome back to What Car Should You Buy? Where we give real people real advice about buying cars. Do you want us to help you find a car? Submit your story on our form.)

Here is the scenario.

I have a 2008 Toyota Yaris that runs pretty well but I'm growing tired of it and want something newer. I won the car in a contest that the University of New Haven radio station was doing at the time and it's been nice not having a car payment but I would like some of the tech that comes with newer cars.

I'd like something with some power. Looking for a mid-sized SUV or crossover but really am not set on anything. Would like some tech/luxury like adaptive cruise control, heated/ventilated seats, Apple carplay. AWD would be preferred. It also needs to seat four comfortably with room for a few pairs of clubs in the trunk. Budget is up to $30,000

Quick Facts:

Budget: Up to $30,000

Location: Connecticut

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Bigger than the Yaris, modern tech, power

Doesn't want: Another sub-compact