BYD Is On Track To Out-Sell Tesla

Way back in 2024, BYD beat Tesla for pure EV sales for the first time. The Chinese company has largely remained ahead of the American one, save for a dip in sales during the first quarter of 2026 — a dip large enough for Tesla to take the crown back. Now, though, it's looking like it'll go back to BYD. From Bloomberg:

BYD Co. is poised to reclaim the title of the world's top seller of fully electric cars from Tesla Inc. as the Chinese automaker ships an increasing number of vehicles abroad. The maker of the Dolphin delivered 557,090 battery-electric models in the three months through June, according to figures released Wednesday. While that's fewer than in the same period last year, it'll probably be enough to beat Tesla. The US manufacturer is expected to report quarterly sales of around 396,500 vehicles next week, according to analyst estimates compiled by Bloomberg. BYD first overtook Tesla in the fourth quarter of 2024, and maintained a significant lead through 2025 as Elon Musk's political activities and close ties with US President Donald Trump disenchanted consumers, particularly in Europe.

One automaker makes good cars, the other alienates its target market by cozying up to far-right race nationalist parties around the globe. I can't imagine why Tesla is losing in sales.