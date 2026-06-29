Texas Is America's Big Car Market Now

California has long reigned supreme as the United States' biggest car market, but that could be about to change. Texas has already overtaken the Sunshine State in spending on vehicles, and now the former is poised to overtake the latter in overall sales too. From Automotive News:

That Toyota, and later Tesla, chose Texas as their headquarters cemented the Lone Star State as a hub of U.S. automotive decision-making power. But Texas increasingly has become important to the industry for another reason — the second-most-populous state is close to overtaking California as the nation's biggest new-vehicle retail market, according to a new report from JD Power. Since 2019, California's share of U.S. retail light-vehicle sales has been dwindling, to 11.4 percent this year from 12.5 percent, according to JD Power. Texas, meanwhile, has trended in the opposite direction, climbing to 10.8 percent today from 9.3 percent seven years ago. Less than 1 percentage point now separates the states. Texas already has become the nation's leader in consumer spending on new vehicles, as Texans favor pricier pickups, JD Power found.

The second-best-selling state being all in on expensive pickup trucks really starts to put a lot of U.S. auto sales into perspective. We aren't all spending tons of money on trucks, but a select few are very dedicated to doing so — and automakers are all too happy to play to that crowd.