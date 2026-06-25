It's Time To Upgrade My Old Audi Wagon! What Car Should I Buy?

Troy lives in Boston and drives a twenty-year-old Audi wagon. He is in a position where he can spend some serious money on something nicer, but needs more direction. He wants something somewhat unique, and AWD for New England winters. With a budget up to $70,000, what car should he buy?

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Here is the scenario:

I have just recently graduated from a certain military college in Vermont and landed a fantastic job in the industry that I was studying in. My college beater/current car is a fantastic 2006 Audi A4 3.2 Avant. As much as I adore it, it has some very noticeable dents and scrapes along with the occasional oil leakage. While these issues personally don't bother me, I am sharing a parking lot packed full of the nicest cars you can purchase (Cadillacs, Mercedes-AMG, Porsche, Tesla, Bentley, even a Lamborghini Urus to name a few...). I've been very fortunate and lucky to be in this position. Coming from a very non-wealthy history, the transition from being a completely broke college student to working and befriending with the industry and world's elite has been quite a jarring process. Now that I've saved up some money, I'm ready to move on from my faithful Avant and onto something else. I have created a budget of $70,000, but I'm willing to stretch it to $80,000 if necessary. Ideally this would be my daily driver, so i would love for it to have a nice interior to be in. Having AWD in the Boston winters is nice, but I don't really need it. Due to always having to be a phone call away and our state's hands-free law, a good infotainment system that I can connect my phone to would be nice to have. Since I lived through a military lifestyle, I don't mind looking like everything else, although I wouldn't mind a hint of uniqueness compared to other cars (think a RS3 in a sea of A3s). Also, The people in the department I work with are also huge car nuts, and like to frequent track days as group bonding activities. I've partaken in some with my Avant to some mild success! We've also taken some of our investors and higher-ups on these. In a rather bizarre way, I see this as a great networking opportunity for myself (and would love to try to catch my boss in his 911 GT3 one day).

Quick Facts:

Budget: Ideally $70,000 could push to $80,000

Location: Boston, MA

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Something high-end, somewhat unique, AWD

Doesn't want: The same old luxury car