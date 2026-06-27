Certain Republican states keep trying to weaken child labor laws in the U.S., but even so, it shouldn't be too controversial to say child labor is bad. It was bad when Hyundai's third-party labor supplier got caught using child labor, and it's still bad when cobalt mine owners use child labor in the Congo. Considering modern lithium-ion batteries require cobalt, that's also bad news for EV owners, since (as previously mentioned) child labor is bad. Unfortunately for all the anti-EV folks feeling incredibly smug right now, your gas or diesel vehicles depend on cobalt, too. At least if you want to drive them anywhere.

The good news is, neither gas nor diesel engines spew cobalt into the air in any significant quantity, so you're good there. The problem is, cobalt necessary for "the extraction-catalytic oxidation process for the desulfurization of octane," aka stripping nasty sulphur compounds out so your car's fuel doesn't pump them into the air we all breathe. The catalyst can usually be reused a few times, so some recycling is involved, but that's still not great. Determining the exact percentage of global cobalt mining that's currently used for catalyst production can be tricky, but this paper from 2017 suggests it's at least 5%. Additionally, it appears to show that 91% of cobalt used to make batteries wasn't used in EV batteries.

How those figures have changed over the last decade isn't clear, but at least we have a rough estimate. Maybe catalyst use is currently higher than it was. Maybe not. But it's still a significant enough percentage of global cobalt production to be noteworthy. Every gallon of gasoline or diesel you buy was refined using cobalt that was possibly extracted by one of the estimated 40,000 child laborers employed by such mines. Over 15,000 miles at 25 mpg, you're buying at least 600 gallons of child labor-tainted gas every year, and you'll most likely be doing it until you get too old to drive.