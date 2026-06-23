Why A City In Florida Is Installing A Traffic Light At A Roundabout

When the county of Sarasota, Florida needed to fix a backed-up intersection, it turned to a solution that so many U.S. jurisdictions unfairly overlook: The roundabout. Unfortunately, rather than speeding up traffic, it appears the traffic circle has gone the way of others in Kentucky, where folks struggled with their first roundabout, and Connecticut, where drivers have no idea how to use them, simply unable to grasp the mechanics of going around in a loop. Now, Sarasota County is adding traffic lights to the rotary in hopes of clearing things up, but there's a bit of a complication with the plan. The roundabout may not even be the issue after all.

Sarasota County's shiny new roundabout sits at the intersection of Apex Road and Palmer Boulevard, just off of I-75. It really is new — construction was approved in 2024, and the roundabout didn't open until January 2026. After less than half a year for drivers to learn the new route, though, it seems the roundabout had yet to alleviate congestion on Palmer Boulevard. As such, each entrance now has stop lights, turning the whole roundabout into essentially a standard four-way intersection with a nice median.