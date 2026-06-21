The Renault 5 Turbo Was A Hot Hatch That Could Go Over 800 Miles On One Tank Of Gas

Sitting nine inches wider and three inches lower than the standard R5, the Renault R5 Turbo was never built to look subtle. In fact, this tiny hatch featured a mid-mounted turbo four-cylinder in place of rear seats. Naturally, a car that is aesthetically and functionally as wild as the R5 Turbo would be a homologation special — and, in fact, it was. The R5 Turbo shared its basic body shell with the ordinary Renault 5, but virtually nothing else carried over. Marcello Gandini — the Bertone designer responsible for the Miura and the Lancia Stratos — reshaped the body with massively flared fenders to accommodate wider tires and house the intercooler. The resulting chassis weighed in at 2,138 pounds, heavier than the standard R5 (but still far quicker).

Behind the front seats is a 1.4-liter four-cylinder fed by a Garrett T3 turbocharger with Bosch K-Jetronic fuel injection in place of the standard Weber carburetors. Compression ratio was dropped to 7.0:1 to deal with the boost pressure, allowing for fantastic power delivery that rewarded commitment. Output was about 157 horsepower at 6,000 rpm — making it the fastest French production car at the time.

With rear-wheel drive, four-wheel vented disc brakes, and double wishbone rear suspension, the Renault R5 Turbo was built for competition the standard R5 could never to approach. A 0-62 mph time of 7.7 seconds and a top speed of 126 mph were fighting numbers at the R5 Turbo's size. The road-going Renault R5 turbo was also outfitted with a centrally-mounted, two-section, 93-liter fuel tank. The monster capacity paired with a combined mpg of 25.6 yielded upwards of 600 miles on a single tank. At the right maintained speed and sustained mpg — say, around 33 mpg — the R5 could hypothetically drive more than 800 miles on a full tank.